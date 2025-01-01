Articles on Malware Analysis

Malware Analysis Contemplating Malware Vaccination via Infection Markers Some malware checks for infection markers like mutexes, registry keys, or processes to avoid infecting systems twice. Preemptively creating these markers can vaccinate systems against specific...

Malware Analysis Getting to Know Jan Miller and His Hybrid Malware Analysis Sandbox Combining static and dynamic analysis in malware sandboxes extracts more artifacts and indicators than pure runtime behavior observation alone. This "hybrid analysis" approach addresses...

Malware Analysis Version 5 Release of the REMnux Linux Distro for Malware Analysis REMnux v5 adds tools for examining browser malware, document files, encoded artifacts, network interactions, and Linux specimens. New additions include Thug honeyclient, AnalyzePDF, XORStrings,...

Malware Analysis A Series of Introductory Malware Analysis Webcasts

Malware Analysis Mastering 4 Stages of Malware Analysis Malware analysis techniques form a pyramid of increasing complexity: fully-automated analysis, static properties examination, interactive behavioral analysis, and manual code reversing. Analysts...