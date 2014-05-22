Security builder & leader

Version 5 Release of the REMnux Linux Distro for Malware Analysis

REMnux v5 adds tools for examining browser malware, document files, encoded artifacts, network interactions, and Linux specimens. New additions include Thug honeyclient, AnalyzePDF, XORStrings, Maltrieve, and Viper, along with updates to existing utilities like Volatility, peepdf, and Network Miner.

This note was published in May 2014. A newer revision of the REMnux distro has been released since then. Please see the REMnux.org website.

It’s my pleasure to announce the availability of version 5 of REMnux, a Linux distribution popular among malware analysts. The new release adds lots of exciting free tools for examining malicious software. It also updates many of the utilities that have already been present in the distro. Here is a listing of the tools added to REMnux v5.

Examine Browser Malware

Examine Document Files

Extract and Decode Artifacts

Handle Network Interactions

Process Multiple Samples

Examine File Properties and Contents

Investigate Linux Malware

Other Tools

In addition to the newly-installed tools above, REMnux includes updates to core OS components as well as numerous other utilities present in earlier versions of the distro, including Volatility, peepdf, Network Miner, OfficeMalScanner, MASTIFF, ProcDOT and others. For a full listing of REMnux tools, see the REMnux documentation site.

A huge thank you to David Westcott, who set up and upgraded many of the packages available as part of REMnux v5, thoroughly tested them and help with the documentation. I’m also very grateful to the beta testers who reviewed early versions of this release.

As always, thank you to the developers of the malware analysis tools that I am able to include as part of REMnux. You can download the new version from REMnux.org.

More on
Malware AnalysisREMnux
3 min to read
Published: May 22, 2014
Updated: June 6, 2015

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →