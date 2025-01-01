Articles on Malware Analysis

- Malware Analysis Hybrid Analysis Grows Up - Acquired by CrowdStrike
Payload Security, the company behind the Hybrid Analysis automated malware sandbox, was acquired by CrowdStrike after three years of operation. The free community platform—with approximately 44,000...
- Malware Analysis Tips for Reverse-Engineering Malicious Code
Reversing malicious Windows executables involves examining static properties, identifying suspicious strings and API calls, performing behavioral analysis, and using disassemblers and debuggers. Key...
- Malware Analysis Joining Minerva Labs to Keep Malware in Check
Anti-malware products can employ deception-based approaches, such as fooling malware into thinking it's running in an analysis sandbox or simulating infection markers that specimens check to avoid...
- Malware Analysis How to Share Malware Samples With Other Researchers
Sharing malware samples with other researchers requires password-protecting archives with passwords like "infected" or "malware" to get past antivirus scanners. Using the 7-Zip format with encrypted...
- Malware Analysis Questions for Endpoint Security Startups
Evaluating an endpoint security startup requires understanding its relationship to antivirus, its technological competitors, and how it competes for customers' budgets and time. Key questions address...
- Malware Analysis Version 6 Release of the REMnux Linux Distro for Malware Analysis
REMnux v6 updates existing malware analysis tools and introduces new ones including pedump, VolDiff, Rekall, oletools, and Docker support. Built on Ubuntu 14.04 64-bit with Debian packages, users can...