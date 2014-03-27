A Series of Introductory Malware Analysis Webcasts
If you are looking to get started with malware analysis, tune into the webcast series I recorded to illustrate key tools and techniques for examining malicious software:
- Malware Analysis Essentials using REMnux: See some of my favorite REMnux tools in action for statically examining malicious Windows executables and other files.
- Introduction to Malware Analysis: Learn the two-phased approach to reversing malware, including an example of examining its code using a debugger.
- Introduction to Behavioral Analysis of Malicious Software: Take a closer look at the steps needed to analyze the behavior of a suspicious Windows executable, using a backdoor program as a practical example.
- What’s New in REMnux v4 for Malware Analysis: Get an overview of several handy tools added to REMnux as part of the version 4 release.
- How to Run Malware Analysis Apps as Docker Containers: Get started with Docker application containers in the context of malware analysis and a relatively new REMnux initiative.
Since the best way to learn malware analysis involves practice, I am happy to provide you with malware samples from each of these webcasts. Just send me an email after you’ve watched the webcast and confirm that you will be taking precautions to properly isolate your laboratory environment.