Security builder & leader

A Series of Introductory Malware Analysis Webcasts

If you are looking to get started with malware analysis, tune into the webcast series I recorded to illustrate key tools and techniques for examining malicious software:

Since the best way to learn malware analysis involves practice, I am happy to provide you with malware samples from each of these webcasts. Just send me an email after you’ve watched the webcast and confirm that you will be taking precautions to properly isolate your laboratory environment.

1 min to read
March 27, 2014

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

