Articles on Malware Analysis

Malware Analysis Teaching Malware Analysis and the Expanding Corpus of Knowledge Malware analysis skills have expanded in complexity as software—benign and malicious—has grown more sophisticated. From a 2.5-hour session in 2001 to a full six-day course with capture-the-flag...

Malware Analysis Speeding up the Clock for Malware Analysis With Accelerify Some malware delays "interesting" actions for hours or days to evade automated analysis tools. Cylance's free Accelerify utility addresses this by accelerating the lab system's clock, allowing...

Malware Analysis Version 4 Release of the REMnux Linux Distro for Malware Analysis REMnux v4 introduces OVF/OVA format for compatibility with VMware and VirtualBox, updates core tools including Volatility and peepdf, and adds new utilities like Wine, OfficeMalScanner, NoMoreXOR,...