Incident Response Network DDoS Incident Response Cheat Sheet DDoS response requires preparation before attacks occur: establish ISP contacts, create allowlists of critical source IPs, lower DNS TTLs, and document infrastructure. During attacks, analyze traffic...

Career Data Mining Resumes for Computer Attack Reconnaissance Resumes reveal technologies and version numbers useful for attack reconnaissance—product names, security tools, and infrastructure details. Sites like Indeed allow free, anonymous resume searching....

Career Review Resumes to Understand Your Career Options Reviewing resumes of people in your field helps understand career options and paths. Indeed's resume search lets you find resumes by job title or company for free. Look at both peers to compare...

Malware NetworkMiner for Analyzing Network Streams and Pcap Files NetworkMiner is a free Windows tool for network forensics that displays hosts, HTTP parameters, clear-text content, and credentials from live or captured traffic. It automatically carves files from...