Malware Capabilities and Limitations of Enterprise Antimalware Suites Modern enterprise antimalware suites include traditional AV, spyware and rootkit protection, host firewalls, browser security, email filtering, cloud-based analysis, and centralized management....

Assessments Looking for Infected Systems as Part of a Security Assessment Security assessments often produce predictable results—missing patches—so consider adding malware detection tasks. Techniques include identifying unmanaged systems, analyzing autorun entries for...

Social Engineering The Need for Ethics When Researching Social Engineering Studying social engineering helps strengthen defenses against persuasion-based attacks, but research must be conducted ethically. The term "con artist" glorifies fraud; social engineering without...

Incident Response 9 Reasons for Denial-Of-Service (DoS) Attacks: Why Do They Happen? DoS attacks happen for many reasons: extortion demands, turf wars between criminal groups, anticompetitive sabotage, punishment for refusing demands, political criticism, training grounds for future...