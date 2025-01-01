- Assessments Tips for Creating a Strong Cybersecurity Assessment Report
Creating a strong security assessment report requires analyzing data beyond tool output, prioritizing findings by risk, documenting methodology and scope, and providing practical remediation...
- Assessments Information Security Assessment RFP Cheat Sheet
Effective security assessment RFPs require understanding what's driving the need, ensuring staff availability, and defining realistic timelines and budgets. Key elements include specifying assessment...
- Cheat Sheets How to Suck at Information Security - A Cheat Sheet
A tongue-in-cheek collection of common security mistakes to avoid: deploying products without tuning them, treating all assets with equal rigor regardless of risk, locking down infrastructure so...
- Networking Free Blocklists of Suspected Malicious IPs and URLs
A curated list of free blocklists containing IP addresses and URLs of systems suspected of malicious activity. Sources include DShield, PhishTank, Shadowserver, and others—each with different...
- Malware Analysis Free Multi-Engine Antivirus Scanning Sites
Multi-engine antivirus scanning sites like VirusTotal check uploaded files against multiple AV products simultaneously, providing different perspectives on potentially malicious artifacts. Before...
- Malware Analysis Free Malware Sample Sources for Researchers
A curated list of free sources where malware researchers can obtain samples for analysis, including MalwareBazaar, Hybrid Analysis, VirusShare, and vx-underground. Most require registration, and...