Risk Management The Illusion of Invulnerability in Cybersecurity Healthcare workers wash hands more often when signs emphasize protecting patients rather than themselves, because people overestimate their own invulnerability but not others'. Security messaging may...

Cloud Using Free Windows XP Mode as a VMware Virtual Machine Microsoft's free Windows XP Mode, downloadable for Windows 7 Professional/Enterprise/Ultimate, can be imported into VMware Workstation or Player instead of Virtual PC. The process provides a...

Malware Analysis Version 3 Release of the REMnux Linux Distro for Malware Analysis

Incident Response Incident Response on 64-Bit Windows Using 32-Bit Tools Windows' WOW64 File System Redirector transparently redirects 32-bit tools accessing System32 to SysWOW64, causing forensic investigators to examine the wrong files without realizing it. Stick to...

Communication Balancing Brevity and Verbosity in Business Communications Brevity is valuable when audiences lack time or inclination—use elevator pitches for executives, SWOT matrices for pros and cons, and keep emails short. Verbosity is appropriate when responding to...