Free Malware Sample Sources for Researchers

Malware researchers frequently seek malware samples to analyze threat techniques and develop defenses. In addition to downloading samples from known malicious URLs, researchers can obtain malware samples from the following free sources:

Be careful not to infect yourself when accessing and experimenting with malicious software.

