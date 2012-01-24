Security builder & leader

Free Malware Sample Sources for Researchers

A curated list of free sources where malware researchers can obtain samples for analysis, including MalwareBazaar, Hybrid Analysis, VirusShare, and vx-underground. Most require registration, and researchers should take precautions to avoid infecting themselves.

Free Malware Sample Sources for Researchers - illustration

Malware researchers frequently seek malware samples to analyze threat techniques and develop defenses. In addition to downloading samples from known malicious URLs, researchers can obtain malware samples from the following free sources:

Be careful not to infect yourself when accessing and experimenting with malicious software.

My other lists of online security resources outline Automated Malware Analysis Services and On-Line Tools for Malicious Website Lookups. Also, take a look at tips sharing malware samples with other researchers.

