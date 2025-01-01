Malware Who Was the First to Use the Term Exfiltration in Cybersecurity? The term "exfiltration" in cybersecurity—referring to data leaving a compromised network—appears to originate from military terminology about withdrawing troops from dangerous positions. The earliest...

Incident Response Some Facts and Conjecture About the VeriSign Data Breach VeriSign's 2011 SEC filing disclosed a 2010 breach where information was exfiltrated from compromised corporate systems. The APT-style attack characteristics and inability to assess future misuse of...

Authentication Anticipating The Future of User Account Access Sharing Roughly one in three teens share passwords as expressions of trust, much like giving out school locker combinations. Adults also share credentials for practical reasons—Netflix accounts, admin...

Malware Analysis Free Automated Malware Analysis Sandboxes and Services Free hosted malware analysis sandboxes automate the examination of suspicious files, providing capability overviews that help analysts prioritize follow-up work. This curated list includes services...

Malware Analysis What to Include in a Malware Analysis Report A malware analysis report should cover identification details (hashes, AV names), specimen characteristics and dependencies, behavioral and code analysis findings, supporting figures, and indicators...