How to Suck at Information Security - A Cheat Sheet

A tongue-in-cheek collection of common security mistakes to avoid: deploying products without tuning them, treating all assets with equal rigor regardless of risk, locking down infrastructure so tightly that work becomes difficult, and assuming compliance equals security.

This cheat sheet presents common information security mistakes, so you can avoid making them. Yeah, the idea is that you should do the opposite of what it says below. To print, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

Security Policy and Compliance

Security Tools

Risk Management

Security Practices

Password Management

More Security Mistakes

Post-Scriptum

Special thanks for feedback and contributions from SANS Internet Storm Center handlers. This cheat sheet is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License. File version 1.4.

The folks at Silent Signal translated a slightly earlier version this cheat sheet into Hungarian. If you like this reference, take a look at my other IT and security cheat sheets.
Published: January 27, 2012
Updated: September 5, 2017

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

