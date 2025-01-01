Articles on Tools

Social Networking Explaining Computer Security Terms to Ordinary People Technical jargon that security professionals use daily may be meaningless to non-IT people. A collaborative effort with SANS Institute defines commonly-used security terms like firewall, exploit, and...

Tools Design Information Security With Failure in Mind Security controls will eventually fail despite best intentions—design architecture to detect suspicious activities early and limit incident scope when breaches occur. Like boats engineered to stay...

Tools Process Hacker as an Alternative to Process Explorer and Task Manager Process Hacker is an open source replacement for Task Manager and Process Explorer. It displays processes in a tree, color-codes debugged, service, and packed processes, shows network connections...

Malware Using Netsh for Easier Network Setup in a Malware Lab Windows' netsh tool can save and restore network configurations, useful for malware analysis labs that frequently switch between isolated segments and Internet-connected networks. Save configurations...

Malware Analysis 3 Free NirSoft Tools for Malware Analysis Three NirSoft utilities complement Process Monitor for behavioral malware analysis: ProcessActivityView shows file system access with bytes read/written, RegFromApp monitors registry changes, and...