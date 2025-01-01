Articles on Tools

Malware Analysis 3 Free Tools to Fake DNS Responses for Malware Analysis When analyzing malware behaviorally, intercepting DNS queries lets you redirect network connections to lab systems. Three free tools simplify this: ApateDNS (Windows), FakeDNS (Windows), and...

Malware How Antivirus Software Works: 4 Detection Techniques Antivirus tools use four main detection techniques: signature-based (static fingerprints of known malware), heuristics-based (suspicious characteristics without exact matches), behavioral (observing...

Tools Using ICMP Reverse Shell to Remotely Control a Host ICMP can create covert command-and-control channels that cross many firewalls since organizations often allow ping traffic. The icmpsh tool demonstrates this—a Windows victim issues ICMP echo-request...

Malware NetworkMiner for Analyzing Network Streams and Pcap Files NetworkMiner is a free Windows tool for network forensics that displays hosts, HTTP parameters, clear-text content, and credentials from live or captured traffic. It automatically carves files from...

Tools Controlling Adobe Acrobat/Reader JavaScript Support Disabling JavaScript in Adobe Acrobat/Reader renders many PDF exploits ineffective. If full disabling isn't practical, Adobe's JavaScript Blacklist Framework lets users selectively disable risky API...