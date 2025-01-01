Articles on Social Networking

Malware A Delusive Sense of Security in Walled Gardens Walled gardens like Facebook, corporate networks, and smartphone app stores encourage users to lower their guard, creating false security assumptions that scammers exploit. People click more readily...

Privacy Learn the Future of Privacy and Social Interactions from Teens Adults see privacy as controlling what's made public—private by default. Teens think about what to exclude from being public—public by default. Understanding these emerging norms and teenagers'...

Risk Management Understand the Risks of Email Search Add-Ons and Services Cloud email search tools like Greplin and Xobni index messages and contacts across services, creating attractive targets for attackers. Most vendors provide little detail about security measures....

Malware Social Graph: The Holy Grail of Actionable Intelligence Attackers harvest email and social networking data to construct organizational social graphs, identifying connectors whose accounts could send social engineering messages, new "clueless" employees...