My Upcoming Presentations: Career, Malware, Social Media

I enjoy presenting at information security conferences and events. It gives me a chance to share ideas, receive feedback and learn from other members of the infosec community. Here are a few upcoming events where I will be speaking on topics related to security careers, malicious software and social media security:

Across the Desk: Different Perspectives on InfoSec Hiring and Interviewing: I will be co-presenting with Lee Kushner on the topic of hiring and interviewing for information security jobs. SOURCE Boston Conference, April 2011, in Boston MA.

Learning to Live with Social Networks: Risks and Rewards: I will explore how to evaluate the risk of sharing too much information online with the value it brings to the business at OWASP NY/NJ Local Event, May 2011 in New York, NY.

Reverse-Engineering Malicious Software: I will be teaching this class at SANS Security West Conference, May 2011, in San Diego, CA. The course prepares forensic investigators, incident responders and malware specialists to analyze malware using practical tools and techniques.

Professional Development in Digital Forensics and Incident Response: I will moderate this panel at SANS Forensics and Incident Response Summit, June 2011, in Austin, TX. The panel will explore the development of forensics and IR skills from the perspectives of individuals and organizations.

Combating Malware in the Enterprise: I will be teaching this class at the SANSFIRE Conference, July 2011, in Washington, DC. The course presents a practical approach to discovering and mitigating malware threats in an enterprise environment.

For my thoughts regarding participating in security events like these, please see: