Using Twitter for Public Relations During a Data Breach Incident

Twitter can be effective for data breach PR—research shows tweets reduce negative feelings and decrease support calls, especially when from employees rather than executives. Use it to acknowledge incidents, explain what's known, describe protective actions, and offer user protection tips.

Data breaches happen to organizations of all shapes and sizes. A critical aspect of such security incidents is the manner in which the company handles public relations (PR), keeping affected customers appraised of the situation. Twitter, if used correctly by the organization, can be a powerful vehicle for dealing with this aspect of the breach.

Consumers Turn to Twitter During Site Outages

Microsoft and Psychster Inc. conducted research to explore how to use Twitter to reassure users during a site outage. Though the study looked at generic IT crises, we can learn from its findings how to use Twitter as a mass-scale communications platform during a data breach. The relevant findings of the study included:

We can reinforce these findings by observing how airlines, such as JetBlue, have been using Twitter to assist customers dealing with flight delays. In addition to assisting with itinerary logistics, such communications reassure customers that the company is looking out for their interests.

Twitter Can Help With Data Breach PR

An organization should be able to use Twitter to appraise its customers how it is handling the data breach. Such Twitter communications might include:

Exercise Care With Twitter for PR

A few caveats regarding the use of Twitter for breach-related PR:

Published: March 15, 2011
Updated: February 11, 2015

