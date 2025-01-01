Articles on Social Networking

Social Networking Exploring LinkedIn Look-Alike Email Spam Campaigns LinkedIn-themed spam effectively distributes malicious links because users are conditioned to receive and click LinkedIn emails—often without visiting the site directly. Campaigns have led to exploit...

Social Networking Why There Are Fewer LinkedIn Scams and Malware Than Facebook Ones LinkedIn sees fewer scams than Facebook because users visit less frequently, its apps platform is limited, and professional mindset makes users more cautious. However, LinkedIn is still risky—many...

Malware The Use of the Modern Social Web by Malicious Software Modern malware exploits the social web ecosystem: using social networking sites for command-and-control, controlling social media content for financial/political rewards, distributing links for...

Social Networking How Clickjacking Attacks Work Clickjacking tricks users into clicking invisible elements from other sites—commonly used to propagate Facebook links. Advanced variations can de-anonymize visitors by capturing their identity when...

Social Networking Security Implications of the "Web" Becoming the "Social Web" The web is becoming the social web—instant communication, public archives, mobile access, weak relationships. Security implications: business interactions occur outside corporate networks, data leaks...