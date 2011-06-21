Security builder & leader

A Delusive Sense of Security in Walled Gardens

Walled gardens like Facebook, corporate networks, and smartphone app stores encourage users to lower their guard, creating false security assumptions that scammers exploit. People click more readily on links within Facebook, trust apps from official stores, and act more recklessly on protected corporate networks.

Walled gardens provide a controlled environment that allows people to perform the applicable tasks while being fully or partially isolated from others. The services initially provided by America Online (AOL) formed the prototypical walled garden in the world of IT: AOL provided a worry-free interface for accessing content and interacting with other AOL users.

Walled garden environments are designed to make people comfortable, indirectly encouraging them to lower their guard. “It’s a crazy world out there, but in here, everything is orderly and safe,” is the unofficial mantra of walled gardens. However, the sense of security can be delusive.

Though the Internet is designed as an open network, its architecture encouraging collaboration and a free flow of information, it is filled with walled gardens. Though they might feel safe, they aren’t without risks:

Another example of the risks in walled gardens is from the physical, rather than virtual world. There is a scam in Florida hotels and resorts that involves distributing fake menu flyers to the guests. The guests call the phone number to order food and willingly provide the scammer with their credit card details. It’s not surprising that this scam works well in a place such as Disney World, which is the ultimate example of a world garden that encourages people to lower their guard.

As we interact with people and data in walled gardens, let’s remember to remain vigilant despite the feeling of comfort created by the applications and services we have come to rely on. This might be a point worth including as part of the security awareness program, if you are in the position to influence the content that is incorporated into it.

June 21, 2011

