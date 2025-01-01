Articles on Social Networking

Communication The Lure of Notoriety for Information Security Experts If an expert makes a discovery that improves security, can they make a difference if no one hears about it? On-line presence builds professional reputation, but pursuing notoriety diverts attention...

Social Networking Etiquette Tips for Social Receptions at Conferences Social receptions at conferences allow community members to forge professional connections. Tips include joining conversations in progress, introducing yourself even if you've met before, wearing...

Social Networking A Quick Look at Defensio for Protecting Facebook Activities Websense Defensio is a Facebook app that alerts users to spam, malware distribution attempts, and links to undesirable content. Due to Facebook API limitations, it can only alert rather than...

Malware Wish-List for Endpoint Anti-Malware Products Endpoint security products should be unobtrusive by auto-tuning UI complexity based on user proficiency and only interrupting for critical alerts. They should baseline browsing patterns to flag...