Articles on Incident Response

Malware Participating in the Eternal Cycle of Cybersecurity The fight between cyber attackers and defenders resembles an ecological cycle between predator and prey—the goal is equilibrium, not victory. Being complacent is risky because maintaining balance...

Career Security Trends and Your Career Plans Information security trends like operationalization, hypersegregation, and active defense create opportunities for both IT operations and security professionals. Operations personnel can expand into...

Incident Response Why Organizations Don't Prepare for Information Security Incidents Organizations fail to prepare for security incidents not because they're unaware of threats, but because they believe they personally won't be attacked and underestimate the disruptive effects of...

Incident Response Digital Forensics and InfoSec Career Advice From Across the Web A curated collection of career advice for professionals pursuing digital forensics, malware analysis, and information security. Resources cover getting started, professional development, and...

Malware Anticipating Cyber Threats Beyond APT Organizations that experienced APT attacks years ago may offer insights into threats that will eventually reach other companies. Predicted trends include greater use of purchased exploits,...