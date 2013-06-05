Security builder & leader

Digital Forensics and InfoSec Career Advice From Across the Web

A curated collection of career advice for professionals pursuing digital forensics, malware analysis, and information security. Resources cover getting started, professional development, and practical tips from experienced practitioners.

Sometimes people ask me for career advice related to information security in general and, more specifically, digital forensics and incident response. I’ve written a few articles on this topic, as did many other respected professionals. Below are pointers to some of these tips.

Digital forensics in general:

Specific to malware analysis:

Broader IT and information security career tips:

I’m sure I missed many other excellent articles with practical career tips for digital forensics and related fields. If you’d like to recommend your favorite references, kindly leave a comment.

