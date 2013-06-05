Digital Forensics and InfoSec Career Advice From Across the Web
Sometimes people ask me for career advice related to information security in general and, more specifically, digital forensics and incident response. I’ve written a few articles on this topic, as did many other respected professionals. Below are pointers to some of these tips.
Digital forensics in general:
- Getting Started in Digital Forensics: Do You Have What It Takes? advice by Gregory Pendergast
- Digital Forensics on a (Less Than) Shoestring Budget advice by Ken Pryor
- Getting Your First DFIR Job advice by Douglas Brush
- Professional Development in Digital Forensics and Incident Response summarized by Lenny Zeltser
- Getting Started advice by Harlan Carvey
- Becoming a Computer Forensic Examiner article by Zeljka Zorz
Specific to malware analysis:
- How to Get Started With Malware Analysis advice by Lenny Zeltser
- Tips on Malware Analysis and Reverse-Engineering advice by Jake Williams
- So You Want To Be a Malware Analyst advice by Adam Kujawa
- Becoming a Malware Analyst article by Zeljka Zorz
Broader IT and information security career tips:
- Tips For Getting the Right IT Job advice by Lenny Zeltser
- Getting Started in InfoSec… Or Any Other Career advice by Hal Pomeranz
- Know What Signal You’re Giving advice by Mike Murray
- How to Break Into Security interviews by Brian Krebs
I’m sure I missed many other excellent articles with practical career tips for digital forensics and related fields. If you’d like to recommend your favorite references, kindly leave a comment.