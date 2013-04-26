Security builder & leader

Free Recorded Malware Forensics and Analysis Webcasts

image

In the field of IT in general and digital forensics in particular, you become obsolete the moment you stop learning. Here are several free recorded webcasts related to reverse-engineering and malware analysis that will help you keep your skills up to date:

More on
TrainingMalwareIncident Response
1 min to read
April 26, 2013

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →