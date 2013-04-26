Free Recorded Malware Forensics and Analysis Webcasts
In the field of IT in general and digital forensics in particular, you become obsolete the moment you stop learning. Here are several free recorded webcasts related to reverse-engineering and malware analysis that will help you keep your skills up to date:
- Introduction to Malware Analysis by Lenny Zeltser
- Introduction to Behavioral Analysis of Malicious Software[ by Lenny Zeltser]{}
- Malware Analysis Essentials using REMnux by Lenny Zeltser
- What’s New in REMnux v4 for Malware Analysis[ by Lenny Zeltser]{}
- 50 Shades of Hidden - Diving Deep Into Code Injection[ by Jake Williams]{}
- Pwn’ing APT1 with Yara Signatures by Jake Williams