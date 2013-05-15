Security builder & leader

Anticipating Cyber Threats Beyond APT

Organizations that experienced APT attacks years ago may offer insights into threats that will eventually reach other companies. Predicted trends include greater use of purchased exploits, professional oversight of attack operations, smarter mining of stolen data, adoption of military-grade techniques, and increased anti-forensics.

Some organizations have encountered Advanced Persistent Threat over 5 years ago—earlier than most of us. Because of the types of data they process, these initial APT victims were exposed to carefully-orchestrated, espionage-motivated attacks before they spread to a wider range of targets.

Now, half a decade later, might the time to look at the attacks that the initial APT victims are fighting nowadays to forecast the threats that will eventually reach other companies. I am wondering:

It’s hard to answer these questions without first-hand access to the companies that witnessed the first wave of APT attacks. Furthermore, the dilution of the term APT by marketing departments makes it harder to differentiate between reliable APT insights, such as what Mandiant has been publishing, from generic APT-themed sales collateral peppered throughout the web.

Based on public information and observations, I suspect the threat landscape over the next few years will involve:

These are just conjectures. I don’t have the answers to the questions I posed above; however, I thought I’d at least ask them and explore the idea of looking at early APT targets’ current state to anticipate advanced threats that will later affect other organizations.

May 15, 2013

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

