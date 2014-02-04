Security Trends and Your Career Plans

Information security trends like operationalization, hypersegregation, and active defense create opportunities for both IT operations and security professionals. Operations personnel can expand into security tasks being divested by specialized teams, while security professionals should focus on areas requiring deep expertise like attack tactics, incident response, and security architecture.

The future of information security is intertwined with the evolution of IT at large and the associated business and consumer trends. It’s worth taking the time to understand these dynamics to define a path for your professional development. How is the industry evolving and what role will you play?

Key Security Trends

Rich Mogull’s write-up on infosec trends offered an excellent framework for peeking 7-10 years into the future. Rich highlighted key factors related to: hypersegregation, operationalization of security, incident response, software-defined security, active defense and closing the action loop. Read his article to understand these trends, then come back to consider how they might affect and inform your career development plans.

I won’t get into every trend that Rich described, but I’d like to share my thoughts on how some of these factors offer professional development opportunities for information security and IT professionals. Operationalization of security might be a good place to start.

IT Operations Professionals

As Rich pointed out, today infosec personnel “still performs many rote tasks that don’t actually require security expertise.” He predicted that security teams will divest themselves “of many responsibilities for network security and monitoring, identity and access management,” etc.

If you’re an IT operations professional who has no interest in specializing in security, you can expand your expertise so that you can take on some of the tasks performed by security personnel today. This might be a natural expansion of what you’re doing already. Moreover, consider what skills you need to possess to automate as many of these responsibilities as possible, allowing your organization to lower costs and improve quality of IT operations and helping you maintain your own sanity.

Information Security Professionals

If you’re an infosec person looking to grow in this field, consider what responsibilities will remain with security professionals. A security person might lack some of the expertise of his operations-focused IT colleagues, but presumably he is better at understanding security. This includes the knowledge of attack and defense tactics, the dynamics of incident response, security architecture and patterns, etc. These are some of the areas where you should focus your professional development efforts.

How to design and validate security of a network where every node is segregated from each other? How to assist the organization in living through a security incident cycle that could span days, but sometimes spans years? How to oversee and validate safeguards when most aspects of the IT infrastructure and applications have been virtualized and could be accessed via an API? What deception tactics could be employed to deter, slow down and detect intruders?

These are some of the questions, grounded in Rich’s trends, that infosec professionals should be able to answer, as they consider how to best contribute to their organization’s success in the future.

Asking the Right Questions

Do your best to project the future of industry trends. Based on these, consider what questions an employer might need answered 3, 7, 10 years from now. You might not know the answers to these questions yet, but the questions can guide you in drafting a professional development plan that will be right for you.