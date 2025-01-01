Articles on Incident Response

Communication How to Write Good Incident Response Reports Writing effective incident response reports is essential for communicating critical details, instilling confidence, and facilitating organizational learning. A good report should be concise,...

Incident Response A Report Template for Incident Response Effective incident response relies on clear communication and structured documentation to ensure incidents are handled consistent with stakeholder expectations. A customizable incident report...

Malware Analysis Questions for Endpoint Security Startups Evaluating an endpoint security startup requires understanding its relationship to antivirus, its technological competitors, and how it competes for customers' budgets and time. Key questions address...

Incident Response Report Template for Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Large-scale intrusions require organizing intelligence about adversary actions and response efforts. A threat intelligence report template leveraging the Intrusion Kill Chain, Courses of Action...

Tools Experimenting with Honeypots Using the Modern Honey Network The Modern Honey Network (MHN) simplifies deploying and managing low-interaction honeypots like Cowrie, Dionaea, and Wordpot through a web-based interface. Installing MHN on an inexpensive cloud VM...