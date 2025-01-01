Articles on Communication

Social Networking Security Implications of the "Web" Becoming the "Social Web" The web is becoming the social web—instant communication, public archives, mobile access, weak relationships. Security implications: business interactions occur outside corporate networks, data leaks...

Assessments Write a Strong Executive Summary for Your Security Assessment Report Most readers only see the executive summary, so put key takeaways there. Make it understandable to non-technical executives, connect findings to business relevance like risks and compliance, keep it...

Incident Response The Critical Role of the Security Incident Response Coordinator The incident response coordinator is the linchpin of IR efforts—tracking progress, coordinating team members, providing status updates, and channeling expertise. The ideal candidate knows IT, has...

Assessments 6 Qualities of a Good Information Security Assessment Report Good security assessment reports start with strong executive summaries for non-technical readers, provide meaningful analysis beyond tool output, include supporting figures, describe methodology and...

Communication Explaining Your Progress to Clients or Colleagues Colleagues and clients who don't understand your specialized work may underestimate your value, especially when working remotely. Provide regular status updates, meet more often, and consider...