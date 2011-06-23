Security builder & leader

The Critical Role of the Security Incident Response Coordinator

The incident response coordinator is the linchpin of IR efforts—tracking progress, coordinating team members, providing status updates, and channeling expertise. The ideal candidate knows IT, has strong communication skills, understands the affected environment, and can learn quickly and improvise.

Security incident response (IR) teams consist of people from diverse professions, including system administrators, infosec experts, forensic analysis, lawyers, PR specialists. Among the stress that’s often part of the IR process is the incident response coordinator, who acts as the linchpin to bring together the IR team’s efforts.

The IR coordinator typically handles the following tasks when the organization responds to a security incident:

The IR coordinator’s overall responsibility is to make sure the IR response process is moving forward.

Even if you do nothing else to prepare for responding to security incidents, consider who in your organization or group can act as the IR coordinator. The perfect candidate for the role will have the following attributes:

The IR response coordinator should also formally trained in incident response and have experience with at least some aspects of the IR process. Smaller organizations have a hard time having trained IR specialists on staff, in which case they either contract with third-party to provide such personnel when the need arises, or designate the best-fit person from the internal staff when an incident occurs.

If you find yourself in the middle of a security incident and don’t know what to do, you may benefit from my IR cheat sheets and the presentation How to Respond to an Unexpected Security Incident. If you’re being proactive about IR, see my Tips for Starting a Security Incident Response Program. Related:

Published: June 23, 2011
