Articles on Communication

Incident Response How Much Should an Information Security Book Cost?

Assessments Security Assessment Report as a Critique, Not Criticism Write security assessment reports as critique, not criticism. Focus on factual findings, processes, and organizational structure rather than chastising individuals—angry readers ignore key messages....

Training Developing Cybersecurity Skills Through Deliberate Practice Years of experience alone don't create expertise—improvement requires deliberate practice with immediate feedback and coaching. Security professionals should form peer relationships, identify...

Communication The Need to Deal with Internal Politics for Security Professionals Nearly half of security professionals report internal and political issues consume most of their time. Rather than viewing this as red tape preventing real work, accept that navigating organizational...