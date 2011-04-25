Security builder & leader

Why Business Managers Ignore IT Security Risk Recommendations

Business managers may dismiss security recommendations for multiple reasons: they're better positioned to make risk decisions, they've become immune to FUD, they're fatigued from constant decision-making, or they don't understand how the risk applies to their context. Presenting recommendations in business-relevant terms improves acceptance.

Information security professionals get frustrated when their concerns are seemingly dismissed by business managers who accept the risk instead of approving the proposed remediation strategy. There are many reasons why infosec personnel’s IT security risk recommendations may not be accepted, including:

As information security professionals, we can do a lot better at presenting IT security risk recommendations in a more practical, business-relevant and persuasive manner. To improve, we need to first understand why our advice appears to be ignored. The list of reasons that I presented above isn’t complete, but it might be a good starting point.

For a follow-up to this post, see The Endowment Effect in Information Security.

