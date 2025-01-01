Articles on Communication

Social Networking 5 Tech Trends That Explain the Evolution of Online Threats Five technology trends—mainstream Internet adoption, mobile device proliferation, social networking, connectivity between physical and virtual worlds, and cloud computing—have shaped how criminals...

Communication Tips for Troubleshooting Human Communications Effective communication requires empathy, acknowledging different perspectives, and phrasing arguments using the other person's terminology and objectives. Key tips cover email best practices,...

Encryption Confusing the Padlock and the Favicon in the Web Browser Attackers can display padlock-shaped favicons to fool users into thinking non-HTTPS connections are secure. Chrome and Firefox addressed this by removing favicons from the URL bar, while Internet...

Malware Analysis What to Include in a Malware Analysis Report A malware analysis report should cover identification details (hashes, AV names), specimen characteristics and dependencies, behavioral and code analysis findings, supporting figures, and indicators...