Articles on Communication

Incident Response Report Template for Threat Intelligence and Incident Response Large-scale intrusions require organizing intelligence about adversary actions and response efforts. A threat intelligence report template leveraging the Intrusion Kill Chain, Courses of Action...

Social Engineering Website Backup Company's Misleading "Invoices" Suggest a Scam WebsiteBackup Company sent unsolicited letters resembling invoices to businesses, confusing recipients into thinking they owed payment for services they never ordered. The letters lacked the legally...

Social Engineering The Manipulative Nature and Mechanics of Visitor Survey Scams Visitor survey scams use multiple choice questions to provide an excuse for offering "rewards," then employ scarcity tactics and fake testimonials to persuade victims to provide credit card details...

Authentication The Reports of Passwords' Demise Have Been Greatly Exaggerated Passwords remain ubiquitous, but how we use them is changing. Biometric authentication lets people enter passwords less frequently, password vaults make complex credentials practical, and two-factor...

Communication How to Become a Better Technical Writer Strong writing skills are essential for IT professionals because people will judge the quality of technical work based on how well it's communicated. Improving requires deliberate practice through...