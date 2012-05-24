Security builder & leader

Tips for Troubleshooting Human Communications

Effective communication requires empathy, acknowledging different perspectives, and phrasing arguments using the other person's terminology and objectives. Key tips cover email best practices, in-person conversations, presenting to executives, and improving skills through improv classes or Toastmasters.

Tips for Troubleshooting Human Communications - illustration

This cheat sheet offers communication and collaboration tips for technologists, engineers, and information workers. To print, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version for you own needs.

What if They Just Don’t Get It?

Persuading a More Technical Person

Persuading a Less Technical Person

Tips for Better Email Messages

In-Person Conversations

Presenting to Managers and Executives

At a Social Networking Reception

Improving Communication Skills

Post-Scriptum

This cheat sheet is distributed according to the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License. File version 1.5.

More on
CommunicationSocial Networking
If you like this reference, take a look at my other cheat sheets.
4 min to read
Published: May 24, 2012
Updated: September 15, 2017

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →