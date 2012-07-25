Tips for Getting the Right IT Job - New Cheat Sheet
I published a new cheat sheet, this one offering practical tips for finding and getting the right job in Information Technology, with a slant towards information security. You can view the contents on the web or print them as a 1-page PDF file.
This cheat sheet covers the following topics:
- What to do before you start looking for a job
- How to use social networking as an ongoing part of your career
- Steps towards finding the IT position worth pursuing
- Advice on crafting and polishing your resume
- Tips for negotiating a favorable compensation package