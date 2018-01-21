Security builder & leader

Practical Tips for Creating and Managing New Information Technology Products

Product managers determine what to build, align roadmaps to business strategy, and drive product adoption by working with customers, sales, and engineering teams. Success requires understanding market segmentation, defining a minimum viable product, establishing the right pricing model, and accounting for operational needs during delivery.

Practical Tips for Creating and Managing New Information Technology Products - illustration

This cheat sheet offers advice for product managers of new IT solutions at startups and enterprises. To print it, use the one-page PDF version; you can also edit the Word version to customize it for you own needs.

Responsibilities of a Product Manager

Defining Product Capabilities

Strategic Market Segmentation

Engagement with the Sales Team

The Pricing Model

Product Delivery and Operations

Product Management at Startups

Product Management at Large Firms

Post-Scriptum

Authored by Lenny Zeltser, who’ve been responsible for product management of information security solutions at companies large and small. This cheat sheet, version 1.0, is released under the Creative Commons v3 “Attribution” License.

More on
Product ManagementLeadershipCheat Sheets
To learn how these tips can be applied to information security products, review my Product Management Framework for Creating Security Products. If you like this reference, take a look at my other IT and security cheat sheets.
4 min to read
January 21, 2018

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

Learn more →