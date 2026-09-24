An AI agent can amplify a malware analyst's skills, but the analyst must direct it and verify its findings. These tips cover how to split the work, set up a contained lab, delegate tasks, and question conclusions.

This cheat sheet outlines tips for directing an AI agent as a part of your malware analysis workflow and for verifying the agent’s findings. To print it, use the one-page PDF version. You can also edit the Word version to customize it for your own needs.

Team Up With the AI Agent

Agent-Led Analyst-Led Plans the work Agent Analyst Runs tools Agent Both Interprets output Agent Both Verifies findings Analyst Analyst Owns conclusions Analyst Analyst

Set Up a Contained Lab

The lab is a controlled environment for running tools and detonating malware (e.g., REMnux, FLARE-VM).

Perform the analysis work in a network-isolated lab; snapshot each system’s clean state.

Run the AI agent in the lab, because the sample may contain prompt injection meant to hijack it.

Allow only the connections the agent needs, such as to the AI provider (e.g., restrict-egress).

Hide earlier reports and other analysis artifacts from the agent or it may reuse their conclusions.

MCP servers give the agent access to the lab’s tools; the REMnux MCP server also includes tool guidance.

Use an AI provider or local model consistent with your organization’s or clients’ expectations.

Have the agent ask for your approval before it uploads files, installs tools, or runs the sample.

In agent-led runs, consider capping run time, so the agent can’t retry a failing approach for hours.

Direct the Agent

Describe the sample in neutral terms, since the AI agent may adopt the verdict your wording implies.

Ask bounded questions, such as what a function does, so the agent returns answers you can check.

If you have a theory about what some code does, ask the agent for alternatives and how to test each one.

Ask the agent to cite the tool output behind each finding, then confirm that output is in its log.

Have the agent search large logs rather than read them whole, so they don’t fill its context window.

For a fresh perspective, start a new session with only the findings you want the agent to consider.

If AI safeguards halt the agent, retry, narrow the request, or join your provider’s researcher program.

Delegate the Right Tasks

Triage: Drafting initial findings for you to verify.

Parsing: Writing a script that parses bulky tool output, such as an emulator’s report.

Decoding: Writing a script that recovers encoded strings or code in a deterministic way.

Behavior analysis: Querying Process Monitor logs, via an integration such as ProcmonMCP.

Code review: Analyzing and explaining code in Ghidra via an integration such as GhidrAssistMCP.

Debugging: Capturing runtime details in a debugger via an integration such as x64dbg Automate MCP.

Automation: Writing a script (e.g., for a debugger) that repeats a procedure you performed by hand.

Detection: Drafting YARA, Sigma, or other rules to detect the sample or the adversary on other systems.

Reporting: Drafting a report to capture and share the analysis findings using a report template.

Verify the Agent’s Claims

Learn malware analysis essentials, including assembly, to interpret and validate agent findings.

Expect some AI agent conclusions to be wrong, especially in agent-led work, even if they sound right.

Confirm each important claim with another method, such as behavior or code analysis.

Run core tools yourself to learn what they cover, then delegate broader work and check key claims.

Check that each indicator came from the sample, not from a tool’s own banner or help text.

Check that the agent doesn’t report a tool that failed or timed out as having found nothing.

Confirm the agent covered every item you assigned before accepting that it’s done.

When a claim proves wrong, have the agent drop it and recheck any conclusion that relied on it.

Challenge the agent when it calls packing or anti-debugging malicious, as clean software uses both.

When the agent uses threat intel, check which findings it derived from the sample itself.

Use the model’s training for general knowledge, but supply threat intel newer than its training.

Question Each Conclusion

What exactly is the claim?

Which evidence supports it?

Is the evidence a string, code capable of the claimed behavior, or the sample observed doing it?

Does any tool output or your own analysis contradict the claim? What remains unknown?

Before acting on the claim, such as by blocking a domain, what should you verify yourself?

This cheat sheet is distributed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.