Articles on Artificial Intelligence
Below are my perspectives on artificial intelligence, drawn from my work as a security leader and practitioner.
- Artificial Intelligence Write Good Incident Response Reports Using Your AI Tool I released an MCP server to give your AI expertise to write good IR reports from raw notes or to get constructive feedback on existing content. You can replicate my approach to codify your own...
- Tools Publishing Your Website Content to AI Assistants When people ask AI assistants about your product or project, they often get outdated information. Here's how to publish your static website content directly to AI tools using Cloudflare Workers and...