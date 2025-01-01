Social Engineering When Targeted Attacks Aren't Targeted: The Magic of Cold Reading Mass-scale attacks feel targeted due to cold reading—like fortune tellers making generalized statements that seem specific. A fake UPS delivery notice works because many people actually sent...

Career 10 Tips for Hiring Managers Seeking Information Security Professionals Hiring experienced security professionals is challenging—expect 45+ days for the process. Outline required technical and non-technical skills, distinguish "must have" from "nice to have," reach out...

Social Networking Joining The Information Security Community on Twitter

Career How to Research in Preparation For an IT Interview Research interviewers and positions before IT job interviews. Insist recruiters provide more than generic postings; tap LinkedIn to find company employees in your network. Search for former employees...

Assessments Dealing with Misinformation During Security Assessments and Forensic Investigations Interview subjects don't always provide accurate information—they may not know details, remember incorrectly, or have incentives to mislead. Look for discrepancies between sources, ask similar...