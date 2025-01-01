- Cloud Top 10 Cloud Security Risks
Ten cloud-specific risks: lack of risk management framework, infrastructure sharing compromises, inconsistent controls in changing environments, loss of direct control, hypervisor exploitation,...
- Incident Response Could a Data Breach Actually Help the Affected Brand?
Research shows negative publicity can increase awareness for relatively unknown brands—negative book reviews increased sales for unknown authors. For breaches unrelated to a company's core purpose,...
- Social Networking 2 Types of Social Media and Social Networking Risks for Enterprises
Enterprise social networking risks fall into two categories: risks to organizations using social platforms for marketing (brand tarnishing, impersonation, vulnerable infrastructure on untrusted turf)...
- Career 5 Interviewing Tips for IT Job Candidates
Five interviewing tips from a hiring manager's perspective: know the organization (business model, challenges, competition), know the position (specific requirements beyond generic titles), know...
- Social Networking Why On-line Social Identity and Reputation is a Big Deal
Online social identity is defined by your network and interactions—you are whom you know and what you do with them. A Social Identity Reputation Score (SIRS) could become the FICO score of the online...
- Malware ATM Burglars Arrested in Moscow, Stole $1.5 Million USD