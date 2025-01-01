My Writing
- Malware APT Cartoon #6: APT Goes Mainstream on TV
- Malware Why I Make Fun of Advanced Persistent Threat (APT)
- Malware Market Segmentation in Computer Attacks Computer attackers segment victims by organization size (focused enterprise targets vs. mass-scale SMBs), geography (paying more for North American infections), and industry. Defenders need to...
- Tools SWFREtools for Analyzing Flash Malware SWFREtools provides free utilities for reverse-engineering malicious Flash programs, including Flash Dissector for examining SWF structure and disassembling ActionScript. FP Debugger traces Flash...
- Risk Management Know the Alternatives When Negotiating IT Risk Mitigation Approaches When business managers reject expensive security recommendations, present alternative mitigation options—such as virtual patching as a stopgap before code fixes. Understanding your BATNA (Best...
- Risk Management Why Business Managers Ignore IT Security Risk Recommendations Business managers may dismiss security recommendations for multiple reasons: they're better positioned to make risk decisions, they've become immune to FUD, they're fatigued from constant...