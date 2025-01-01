Malware A Delusive Sense of Security in Walled Gardens Walled gardens like Facebook, corporate networks, and smartphone app stores encourage users to lower their guard, creating false security assumptions that scammers exploit. People click more readily...

Authentication We Still Suck at Protecting Logon Credentials Recent breaches at Lockheed Martin, Mt. Gox, PBS, and Sony PlayStation show we still fail at protecting credentials. Attackers compromise them via remote password guessing, SQL injection to retrieve...

Malware 11 Recommendations for Coming Up to Speed on Bitcoin Bitcoin represents a precursor to future distributed online payment approaches. Security implications include compromised computers being used for mining, trojans designed to steal Bitcoin wallets,...

Malware 8 Practical Tips for Detecting a Website Compromise for Free Detect website compromises using host intrusion detection tools like OSSEC, network IDS watching for anomalies, and centralized log review. Tactical measures include scanning for iframes and...

Assessments 6 Qualities of a Good Information Security Assessment Report Good security assessment reports start with strong executive summaries for non-technical readers, provide meaningful analysis beyond tool output, include supporting figures, describe methodology and...