8 Practical Tips for Detecting a Website Compromise for Free

Detect website compromises using host intrusion detection tools like OSSEC, network IDS watching for anomalies, and centralized log review. Tactical measures include scanning for iframes and obfuscated JavaScript, checking .htaccess files for malicious redirects, using remote scanners like Sucuri, and monitoring denylists.

A lot of websites are compromised without their owners noticing for days, weeks, even months that the sites are hosting illegitimate content, attacking visitors through malicious code or are being used as a command-and-control channel for a bot network. Below are my tips for detecting that your website was hacked for free. First, let’s remember the most common, strategic practices:

Here are additional tips that are of the more tactical nature, but that can be quite effective:

Detecting data breaches can be a challenge, which is why so many companies are struggling with this. However, sometimes watching out for the few indicators of compromise outlined above can be enough to notice that your website was hacked. Of course, devoting time to creating automated and systemic controls to identify such incidents will help you flag problems early, before they escalate into a major ordeal. (For additional tips, see CERT Societe Generale’s website defacement cheat sheet PDF.)

Published: June 16, 2011
Updated: March 16, 2015

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

