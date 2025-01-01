Incident Response How to Get into Digital Forensics or Security Incident Response Employers rarely invest in growing beginner forensics analysts, so individuals must build relevant skills within current roles. System admins can learn incident investigation tools, network admins...

Leadership Saying Something Nice About Information Security

Training Psychological Similarities Between Shoplifting and Malicious Hacking Studies suggest 60% of consumers have shoplifted at some point—most are amateurs who steal sporadically. Shoplifters report excitement from adrenaline, superiority over store clerks, and belonging to...

Malware Can We Rely on the Antivirus' Ability to Disinfect a System? When antivirus detects malware that already executed, clicking "Remove" and moving on is tempting but risky. Other undetected malware may remain, or attackers may have already expanded their...

Malware How Antivirus Vendors Describe Their Cloud Capabilities Cloud antivirus uses lightweight endpoint agents that send file details to provider infrastructure for analysis, allowing the broader user community to benefit from processed data. Major vendors...