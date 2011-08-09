Security builder & leader

Common Failures of Information Security Tools (Part 1)

Security tools have side effects like medicine. Network firewalls cause connectivity issues; WAFs block legitimate traffic after site updates and are difficult to troubleshoot; antivirus tools may miss malware or falsely flag legitimate files—increasingly likely as vendors shift from signatures to heuristic detection.

We’re used to thinking of medicine in terms of not only its healing power, but also its side effects. We recognize that even a substance designed to support health might affect the body in undesirable ways, especially when interacting with other drugs. This dynamic also applies to the measures we take to maintain and improve information security safeguards: it’s not uncommon for security technologies to have a negative on the environment being protected.

Let’s look at some examples of potential failures of information security tools, so we can anticipate and account for the problems:

Do you have stories of network firewalls, WAFs and antivirus tools failing? Please share the side effects you’ve experienced in the comments to this post. I’d also love to hear your thoughts on mitigating the risks of such adverse reactions to introducing or updating security tools in an enterprise setting. We all have much to learn in this regard.

Continued in a follow-up post…

August 9, 2011

