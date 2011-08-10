Security builder & leader

Common Failures of Information Security Tools (Part 2)

HIPS can miss attacks or wrongly block legitimate actions. Log management may fail to capture necessary events or confuse analysts with poor reporting. Vulnerability management tools may miss patches or crash systems during updates. Prepare test plans to validate changes don't disrupt operations.

In an earlier note I discussed some of the ways in which network firewalls, WAFs and antivirus technologies can fail, despite the best intentions of their creators and operators. I’d like to continue the survey of unwanted side effects of information security tools by looking at a few more categories of infosec products:

Adverse side effects are often seen when organizations update the configuration of the respective security tools, inadvertently introducing changes that break legitimate services or render controls ineffective. In anticipation of this, prepare and follow a practical test plan to validate that a change didn’t disrupt operations or introduce unwanted risks. Similarly, consider what side effects might arise from the initial deployment of the security technology, accounting for them during the purchasing decision and also as part of the roll-out of the tool. Lastly, consider what processes are in place to make it harder for the tools’ users to misinterpret the tool’s output.

August 10, 2011

