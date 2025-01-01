Articles on Training

Risk Management Why Computer Users Don't Install Security Patches Users focus on web and mobile applications, not OS internals—they won't remember to patch. Give up educating people to install patches manually; updates must be completely automated without user...

Malware Analysis Analyzing Suspicious PDF Files With Peepdf Peepdf is a Python-based tool for analyzing malicious PDFs with an interactive shell for navigating file structures. It highlights suspicious objects like AcroForm, OpenAction, and JavaScript,...

Tools 6 Free Local Tools for Analyzing Malicious PDF Files Free local tools for analyzing malicious PDFs include PDF Tools by Didier Stevens for scanning and parsing, PDF Stream Dumper with unified GUI, Jsunpack-n for JavaScript extraction, Peepdf for...

Malware Antivirus Products Are Like Cold Medicine - Not A Rant Antivirus products resemble cold medicine: established offerings have few differentiating characteristics, they treat symptoms rather than underlying problems, core technologies haven't changed...