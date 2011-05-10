Security builder & leader

6 Free Local Tools for Analyzing Malicious PDF Files

Free local tools for analyzing malicious PDFs include PDF Tools by Didier Stevens for scanning and parsing, PDF Stream Dumper with unified GUI, Jsunpack-n for JavaScript extraction, Peepdf for interactive exploration, Origami Ruby framework, and MalObjClass Python library for building JSON representations.

Malicious PDF files are frequently used as part of targeted and mass-scale computer attacks. Being able to analyze PDFs to understand the associated threats is an increasingly important skill for security incident responders and digital forensic analysts. Here are 6 free tools you can install on your system and use for this purpose.

Analyzing a PDF file involves examining, decoding and extracting contents of suspicious PDF objects that may be used to exploit a vulnerability in Adobe Reader and execute malicious payload. There is an increasing number of tools that are designed to assist with this process, including the following:

If you know of other tools that work well for analyzing malicious PDF files and that can be installed locally, please leave a comment.

My other articles related to PDF file analysis:

If you’re you’d like to learn how to analyze malicious PDFs, check out the Reverse-Engineering Malware course

I teach at SANS Institute.

Update: For another excellent free PDF analysis tool, take a look at my follow-up post Analyzing Suspicious PDF Files With Peepdf.

May 10, 2011

