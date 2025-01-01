Articles on Training

Training Traits of a Good Manager of an Information Technology Team Technical expertise rarely correlates with management ability. Google research found employees valued even-keeled bosses who made time for one-on-ones, helped puzzle through problems by asking...

Encryption Fun Ways to Change Behavior and Improve Security Fun can act as positive reinforcement for security behaviors—more powerful than negative reinforcement. Ideas include rewarding badge swipes with jokes, entering complex password users in raffles,...

Malware 4 Steps to Combat Malware Enterprise-Wide: New Article Treating malware infections as independent events—cleaning up and moving on—doesn't keep pace with evolving attack tactics. Effective enterprise malware defense requires detecting propagation...

Training Developing Cybersecurity Skills Through Deliberate Practice Years of experience alone don't create expertise—improvement requires deliberate practice with immediate feedback and coaching. Security professionals should form peer relationships, identify...

Tools How to Design Security Warning Messages to Protect Users Effective security warnings make the safest button most visible, stay brief while providing context, avoid technical jargon, and don't overwhelm users with repeated prompts. Microsoft's "Enable...