Articles on Training

Authentication Creative Options for Better Authentication of Mobile Phone Users Mobile phone authentication can move beyond awkward passwords and PINs by leveraging built-in sensors for fingerprints, walking patterns, facial geometry, voice, thermal imaging, and grip...

Training Tying Shoelaces and Information Security Most people tie shoelaces with the weaker knot because the stronger version is harder for children to learn. Similarly, security "best practices" we've followed for years may not be optimal—tribal...

Career Are Anxious People More Vigilant in Information Security? Research suggests nonanxious individuals may detect early warning signs of trouble better than anxious people, whose brains leap into action only after threats reach an obvious threshold. Calm...

Cheat Sheets How to Suck at Information Security - A Cheat Sheet A tongue-in-cheek collection of common security mistakes to avoid: deploying products without tuning them, treating all assets with equal rigor regardless of risk, locking down infrastructure so...

