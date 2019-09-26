Security builder & leader

The State of Malware Analysis: Advice from the Trenches

Practitioners who analyze malware for a living share insights on which approaches work well, how tools and methodologies are evolving, and what career paths exist for analysts. Topics include the role of automated sandboxes, go-to tools for code-level analysis, and techniques for examining non-standard specimens.

The State of Malware Analysis: Advice from the Trenches - illustration

What malware analysis approaches work well? Which don’t? How are the tools and methodologies evolving? The following discussion—captured as an MP3 audio file—offers friendly advice from 5 malware analysts. These are some of the practitioners who teach the reverse-engineering malware course (FOR610) at SANS Institute:

We covered the following questions. Here’s where you can find each of them in the recording, in case you’d like to jump to a specific topic:

Many thanks to Jim, Evan, Anuj, and Jake for sharing their insights during this panel discussion, which I had the privilege of moderating. If you’d like to strengthen your malware analysis skills, take a look at the FOR610 course we teach at SANS Institute.

September 26, 2019

About the Author

Lenny Zeltser is a cybersecurity leader with deep technical roots and product management experience. He created REMnux, an open-source malware analysis toolkit, and the reverse-engineering course at SANS Institute. As CISO at Axonius, he leads the security and IT program, focusing on trust and growth. He writes this blog to think out loud and share resources with the community.

